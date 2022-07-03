LIVE: 130th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian invaders are focused on driving Ukrainian forces out of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces in the Donbas, where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Kyiv since Russia’s first military attack on Ukraine in 2014.

07:49 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 3 July 2022

July 3, 2022

07:25 CEST

The ISW added that Russian forces will likely take complete control of Luhansk Oblast in coming days, afterwards prioritizing advances on Ukrainian positions in Siversk then in Sloviansk and Bakhmut.

July 3, 2022

07:12 CEST

Since February 24, the Armed Forces of #Ukraine have liberated 1,027 cities and towns, while another 2,610 settlements remain under #Russian occupation, reports @ZelenskyyUa.

July 3, 2022

07:09 CEST

#Kadyrovites claim to have taken over #Lysychansk, #Luhansk region and published a video showing #Chechen mercenaries standing in ruins.#Ukrainian authorities reported that #Russian troops were attacking in the direction of Lysychansk, but had no success and withdrew. pic.twitter.com/WKsJLXi6QU

July 3, 2022