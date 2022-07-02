Ukraine requests Turkey detain Russian-flagged ship carrying stolen grain

The Ukrainian foreign ministry official, citing information received from the country’s maritime administration, said that the Zhibek Zholy had loaded the first cargo of some 4,500 tonnes of grain from Berdyansk, which the official said belonged to Ukraine.

In a letter dated June 30 to Turkey’s justice ministry, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office stated that the Zhibek Zholy was involved in the “illegal export of Ukrainian grain” from Berdyansk and headed to Karasu, Turkey, with 7,000 tonnes of cargo, which is a larger cargo than cited by the official. The Ukrainian foreign ministry official added that the vessel was heading for the Turkish port of Karasu.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office asked Turkey to “conduct an inspection of this sea vessel, seize samples of grain for forensic examination, demand information on the location of such grain”, the letter said, adding that Ukraine was ready to conduct a joint investigation with Turkish authorities.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories that Russian forces have seized since its invasion began in late February. The Kremlin has previously denied that Russia has stolen any Ukrainian grain.

Turkey’s foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the arrival of the Zhibek Zholy.

Kazakh-based KTZ Express confirmed that Zhibek Zholy was owned by the company but was taken under a bareboat charter by Russian company Green-Line, which was not designated under any sanctions.

On Friday, the vessel reported its position at anchor close to Karasu port as shown by the Refinitiv ship tracking data. It shows the vessel crossing the Black Sea from near Crimea. It did not list Berdyansk as its destination in the past 48 hours – but tracking data relies on transponders updating their positions.

Earlier this month Russia’s defence minister said the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, controlled by Russian forces, were ready to resume grain shipments.

Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by stopping Ukraine from exporting grain via its Black Sea ports. Moscow denies responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.