Investigation into Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying concluded

The investigation into accusations that Meghan Markle bullied royal aides has concluded. The findings are being kept away from the public, allegedly because Buckingham Palace is “terrified” of antagonising Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, who’s regularly put the royal family on blast.

The alleged bullying of royal aides by Meghan leaked last year, around the time as the couple appeared on the now much-talked about interview with Oprah.

“Buckingham Palace confirmed rumors that it would not publish a report it commissioned into the matter, not allow those who gave evidence to the report to see it, and not make public any changes to palace HR policy resulting from the report,” the Daily Beast reported Thursday.

The palace told The Telegraph the report would be kept private “to protect the ‘confidentiality’ of, among others, those who gave evidence in the report, however, there was widespread suspicion Thursday that the palace was acting to avoid antagonising Harry and Meghan,” the Daily Beast noted, adding, “The couple still have the power to inflict tremendous reputational damage on the royals. Harry has a memoir scheduled to come out in the autumn and they have been seen with Oprah Winfrey in recent days, prompting fears the couple could be planning another sitdown.”

A source similarly told the Daily Mail that the palace “seems to be terrified of upsetting or provoking Harry and Meghan.”

“Considering those who participated did so at great personal and reputational risk to themselves, the fact that they haven’t even been told what the findings are is unfathomable,” the source said. “I am sure they will be deeply distressed, but perhaps not entirely surprised given how things have been handled. The household seems to be terrified of upsetting or provoking Harry and Meghan.”

The Times reported in March 2021 that royal aides revealed a bullying complaint against Meghan from one of her closest advisors and that she drove two personal assistants out of the household; the complaint was not pursued.

“The complaint claimed that she drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member,” The Times reported. “It was made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, the couple’s communications secretary at the time, seemingly to get Buckingham Palace to protect staff who he claimed were coming under pressure from the duchess. Prince Harry pleaded with Knauf not to pursue it, according to a source.”

At the time, a spokesman for Harry and Markle wrote off the accusations as “a calculated smear campaign.”