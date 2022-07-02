Poland ranked third in the world in military help for Ukraine: BBC

Poland is the third country in the world in terms of the amount of military aid provided to Ukraine. The government in Warsaw has already pledged to provide Kyiv with support worth $ 1.81 billion, according to an analysis published by the BBC. The first two places in the ranking are taken by the USA and Great Britain.

Washington’s total commitments to Ukraine, made between January 27 and June 7, amount to $ 25.45 billion. Washington is also a leader in terms of military funds that have already been transferred to Kyiv ($ 6.3 billion in the same period).

The government’s liabilities in London to Ukraine amounted to $ 2.53 billion, while the actual spending so far – is $ 1.6 billion. These amounts do not include the amount of 1.2 billion dollars, i.e. an additional pool of support announced by British authorities on June 30, the BBC reported after the World Economy Institute in Kiel, Germany.

“The West reacted relatively slowly to Ukraine’s requests for heavy weapons. In the initial phase of the war, there were fears of provoking Russia, and politicians underestimated the scale of Ukrainian resistance. Over time, these attitudes changed, although questions remain about the West’s determination to continue supporting Kyiv.” – said the BBC military expert Jonathan Beale.