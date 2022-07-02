Musk breaks Twitter silence, meets Pope Francis

Following his nine-day silence on the social media platform Musk has set his eyes on to purchase, the world’s richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope, captioning it: “Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday.”

Musk’s four teenage boys are also pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has a total of eight children.

Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday pic.twitter.com/sLZY8mAQtd

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022

The purpose and location of Musk’s meeting with the pope were not immediately clear.

Last month, Musk said there were “still a few unresolved matters” on the deal to buy Twitter, including the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the agreement. The $44 billion purchase is on hold, as the tech world speculates Musk’s intentions.