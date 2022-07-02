You are here
News

British photography on show in Kraków

MuFo Curator Dominik Kuryłek at the exhibition opening in June 2022.
Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

In this episode of The Debrief, we’re down in Kraków to check out the latest exhibition at the Museum of Photography.

Curator Dominik Kuryłek takes John Beauchamp around the exhibition at the MuFo gallery on Rakowicka Street in Kraków.

The exhibition takes in the years 1963-2020 and shows how British society has developed during that time – from the roaring 60s through to the Thatcher years and – most recently – the UK in time of lockdown.


