In the nick of time: crew rescued from sinking ship off Hong Kong

Crew members were rescued seconds before their engineering vessel was swallowed by the waters just off the coast of Hong Kong on Saturday.

Caught in a tropical storm and snapped in two, three out of thirty crew members of the vessel were saved from imminent death by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service. The unit released a dramatic video of their staff winching crew members from the stricken ship and into a helicopter.

As reported by Reuters, “authorities said 30 people were on board and three had been rescued so far.”

The vessel was caught in the perimeter of tropical storm Chaba passing through the area some 300 km southwest of the city. The Chaba moved close to Hong Kong bringing downpour onto its streets and disrupting the daily comings and goings of its citizens with gusts of wind. The weather conditions restricted public transport and forced many businesses to close.

The city’s weather forecaster lowered the storm warning to signal No 3 on Saturday afternoon as Chaba was set to make landfall near Zhanjiang in China’s Guangdong province, Reuters reported.