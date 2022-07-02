Armenia and Turkey thaw relations as border partially opens

In yet another step towards normalisation of their historically cold bilateral relations, Armenia and Turkey have agreed to open their common border for third-country nationals.

As reported by the Interfax news agency, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday the two countries had also agreed to begin direct cargo flights in both directions. This is the result of the Friday meeting between Special Representatives for the normalisation process between Turkey and Armenia, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan held in Vienna.

“They agreed to enable the crossing of the land border between Türkiye [as the country officially wants to be known – ed] and Armenia by third-country citizens visiting Türkiye and Armenia respectively at the earliest date possible and decided to initiate the necessary process to that end. They also agreed on commencing direct air cargo trade between Türkiye and Armenia at the earliest possible date and decided to initiate the necessary process to that effect,” reads the official statement.

Through their representatives, Turkey and Armenia discussed other possible concrete steps towards achieving full normalisation between their respective countries.

“Finally they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalisation process without preconditions,” the statement reads.

The Armenian-Turkish border has remained closed ever since 1993 due to the contentious territory of Nagorno Karabakh. Another thorn in the normalisation process is the painful shared history of the Ottoman Empire-perpetrated genocide of Armenians during WWI.