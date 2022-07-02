Open’er Festival turns into ‘Open Rain’ as stars deplore power of storm

Storms pulling through the Polish province of Pomorskie forced the organisers of the summer season’s staple mass cultural event Open’er Festival to preemptively cut late evening shows on Friday and carry out evacuation procedures in anticipation of an approaching tempest.

Dark clouds have hovered above the Open’er Festival for two straight years. Set to celebrate its 20th anniversary in the northern coastal city of Gdynia, the organisers of the event hoped to make a big return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. They had been faring pretty well since Wednesday, the festival’s day zero, until Friday.

The participants in the music event gathering the brightest stars of popular music woke up to a big disappointment when an upcoming hailstorm thwarted late evening shows as organisers were forced, for the first time in the history of the festival, to carry out evacuation procedures.

“I didn’t know they’ve typhoon in Poland”

The artists whose performance was undone by the tempest were Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Michael Kiwanuka.

“We are in Poland, right? They decided to start a typhoon on our site. I say: ‘damn, b*tch, I didn’t even know they’ve typhoons in Poland,” Megan Thee Stallion, with a bowl on her head resembling a helmet or another type of protective headset, told her fans on Instagram.

“They say: ‘Megan, do you want to perform at midnight?’ I say: ‘Damn, at midnight, I gotta be in Ireland at seven o’clock in the morning,” she explicated, adding that in the end, she had decided not to perform for safety reasons.

Dua Lipa is “devastated” but says she “will be back soon”

For her part, Britain’s Dua Lipa wrote on Instagram: “Open’er festival, I’m devastated but unfortunately, it’s been deemed unsafe for us to perform tonight. We will be back as soon as we can.”

Weather wanted it that way

“Hello, friends in Poland. So sorry I couldn’t see you this evening. I was so excited to play for you but the weather had other ideas. I appreciate you all and hope to see you soon! I hope everyone is safe,” British soul musician Michael Kiwanuka said.

Organisers apologise

Shortly before 3 am on Saturday, the festival organisers published an important message on their Twitter account apologising to all participants for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of some Friday shows.

“Due to very difficult and dangerous weather conditions, temporary evacuation, cancellation of some of the concerts and changes in the program on July 1, everyone who bought one-day tickets for July 1, weekend tickets and 4-day tickets will receive a voucher to use to buy Open’er tickets in the following 3 years. We will inform you about the details next week. We are sorry for all the inconvenience, but the safety of the festival-goers is a top priority,” reads the statement.

“There is a second possibility (instead of the voucher) – an exchange of the one-day ticket from July 1 to a ticket for Saturday, July 2. Everyone with a wristband on their hand and a ticket for July 1 or an unscanned ticket for July 1 can participate in the festival on Saturday. To do this, please come today (July 2) to ticket-to wristband exchange points at the festival site, located at the main entrance and the entrance from Kosakowo side,” the message continued.

The Saturday lineup comprises performances by artists such as Yola, Sons Of Kemet, Seasick Steve, Pillow Queens, Cigarettes After Sex, The Chemical Brothers, Jessie Ware, Dawid Podsiadło, Taco Hemingway, Cate Le Bon, and The Killers.

Saturday, Peggy Gou joins the Open'er line-up. One of the biggest stars of electronic music in recent years will perform for the first time in Poland. Main Stage, 8PM. Taco Hemingway will close the stage at 00:15. We thank the artist for her quick reaction and [email protected]

— Open'er Festival (@opener_festival) July 1, 2022

The Open’er Festival 2022 wraps up on Sunday.