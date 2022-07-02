Poland accepts 4.48 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.48 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Saturday morning.

According to the SG, on Friday, Border Guard officers carried out around 23,600 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,300 people.

The Border Guard also said that 2.53 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Friday, 26,600 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.