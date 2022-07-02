NATO summit results promising with more US troops in Poland: PM

Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki has called the NATO summit in Madrid “constructive” as it resulted in a prospective beefing up of Poland’s security with additional US troops, as well as seeing Finland and Sweden invited to join the Alliance.

In an interview for daily Poska Times published on Friday, the official said the results of the summit were promising due to two reasons. “First, there is a significant increase in the presence of US troops in Poland with the placement of the main command of the US Army’s V Corps,” he said.

He added that, at the moment, there were around 10,000 US soldiers stationed in Poland.

“And second, it is the invitation to Finland and Sweden to join the Alliance,” the prime minister added, praising Poland’s diplomatic effort to convince Turkey to end its opposition.

“This is a historic decision as the Baltic Sea will, in fact, become a NATO internal sea,” PM Morawiecki stated, adding that the Finnish and the Swedish NATO membership “will also increase the Alliance’s military potential as they are technologically advanced countries for whom defence is an important factor.”

“NATO has risen to the challenge,” he said.

The PM said he saw the NATO summit in Madrid as yet another clear signal to Russia that security, sovereignty and territorial integrity were being treated with concern, and that the Alliance would never accept aggressive actions.