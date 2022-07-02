Pulse of Culture 1.07

In this episode of Pulse of Culture, viewers are taken first to the Czech Republic where the town of Karlovy Vary turns into Europe’s capital of cinema, then to Poland where the Polish Royal Opera Festival kicks off, and to Kyiv where a dilemma emerged following the nearing introduction of a ban on importing Russian books.

A great many films from around Europe are set for screening during the 56th International Film Festival in the Czech Republic’s Karlovy Vary. A strong contingent of Polish filmmakers will take part in the main competition vying for the prestigious Crystal Globe. The outrageously titled “F_cking Bornholm”, directed by Anna Kazejak, is a contemporary drama about the generation of quadragenarians – a couple in a long relationship and another one freshly made Tinder match.

The Polish Royal Opera Festival

The 5th edition of this veritable feast of classical music and aesthetics is inaugurated on Saturday. The festival-goers will have the rare opportunity to see some of the best-known Polish opera pieces staged worldwide. The festival is set to last for 12 straight July nights but one of them is of particular interest, namely Zygmunt Krauze’s “The Night of the Ravens” – an opera piece scheduled to premiere during the event.

If you are interested in Mr Krauze’s story about his creation, click the video above.

Prospective ban on Russian books in Ukraine prompts discussion

The Petrivka quarter in Kyiv is the go-to source of literature for local bookworms. But with a prospective new law banning the importation of Russian books, a heated debate has ensued. Should the ban enter into force, what should the bookstall owners do with the Russian books they already have on offer? How to implement the law?

One thing is more or less certain – classics of Tolstoi and other greats are not endangered.

Notre Dame undergoing revival

At least two more years until the reconstruction works of the gothic cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris are concluded and the wonder of architecture reopened to tourists. However, the renovation works are underway with stained glass windows, although not significantly damaged by the fire, given particular attention at the current stage of works.

Notre Dame was engulfed by fire on April 15, 2019.

If you long for more news from the world of culture, click the video above.