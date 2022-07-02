LIVE: 129th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian
city of Mykolaiv early on Saturday, the mayor said, a day after
authorities said at least 21 people were killed when Russian
missiles struck an apartment building near the Black Sea port of
Odesa.
07:37 CEST
⚡️ General Staff: Russian forces on defensive near Sloviansk, continue to shell towards Kramatorsk.
The General Staff reported that Russian forces are trying to fend off Ukrainian advances near Kharkiv. Belarus has also reportedly extended mobilization training until June 9.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 2, 2022
07:16 CEST
⚡️ Pentagon confirms vulnerability to Ukrainian strikes as reason for Russian retreat from Snake Island.
The U.S. Defense Department stated on July 1 that there is no credence to Russia claiming its withdrawal from Snake Island was a “gesture of goodwill.”
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 2, 2022
