If Ukraine was accepted into NATO earlier, there would be no war: Ukrainian MP

Inna Sovsun, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Deputy Head of the Voice (Holos) party, was invited to talk about the recently concluded NATO summit and its impact on Ukraine.

Asked what are her feelings following the momentous NATO summit that recently concluded in Madrid, Ms Sovsun’s said that the outcome of it is bittersweet for Ukraine. She pointed to how Sweden and Finland’s membership bids were pushed through in three months, while Ukraine has unsuccessfully asked to join the alliance for more than a decade, even before the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas.

She has no doubt that if Ukraine’s NATO bid began being processed when the country initially asked to join, it would be a member of the Alliance by now and the Russian invasion would not have occurred.

Ms Sovsun also spoke about whether or not NATO’s help for Ukraine is enough, cybersecurity, and the adverse effect on some EU member states wavering about the sanctions against Russia.