Business Arena 1.07

US arms companies hope for lucrative contracts to supply Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia has taken over the gas project it until recently collaborated on with Shell and Japan.

US firms vie for Ukraine arms contracts

When billions of dollars of US government aid spending is at stake it is a no-brainer to guess that there will be several firms interested in getting those contracts.

Russia takes control of the Sakhalin-2 project

After Shell joined the companies that ceased dealing with Russia, it was only a matter of time before a tit-for-tat reaction from the Russian government, the dominating shareholder of Gazprom. And so, the Russian government has ordered a restructuring of the gas project on the North Pacific Island of Sakhalin, in which Shell and the main Japanese gas firm were key shareholders.

Business Arena’s guest

Overall exploration spending in the oil and gas industry has decreased significantly in the last decade. TVP World invited Krzysztof Mroczkowski, an expert on the “Europe, a Patient” programme to discuss how the current energy situation is influencing energy policies throughout Europe.