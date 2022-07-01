Polish PM describes Nato summit outcome as promising

According to Morawiecki, the Nato summit in Madrid is another clear signal to Russia that security, sovereignty and territorial integrity are being treated with concern, and that the Alliance will never accept aggressive actions.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that the outcome of the Nato summit in Madrid was ‘constructive’ as it has strengthened Poland’s security and Finland and Sweden were invited to join the Alliance.

Morawiecki said in an interview with PolskaTimes.pl, published on Friday, that the results of the Nato summit were promising due to two reasons. “First, it is a significant increase in the presence of US troops in Poland with the placement of the main command of the US Army’s V Corps,” he said.

He added that, at the moment, there were around 10,000 US soldiers stationed in Poland.

“And second, it is the invitation to Finland and Sweden to join the Alliance,” the prime minister went on, praising Poland’s diplomatic effort to convince Turkey to end its opposition.

“This is a historic decision as the Baltic Sea will, in fact, become a Nato internal sea,” Morwiecki stated, adding that Finland’s and Sweden’s Nato membership “will also increase the Alliance’s military potential as they are technologically advanced countries for whom defence is an important factor.”

“Nato has risen to the challenge,” he said.

