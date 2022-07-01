Poland presents ambulances to Ukraine

"This project envisages assistance to 120 hromadas (administrative districts – PAP) all over Ukraine," Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński said in Lviv on Friday after he had presented the vehicles to representatives of Ukrainian municipalities.

Karina Salo/PAP

Poland has handed over 25 ambulances to Ukraine as part of a project run by the International Solidarity Foundation in cooperation with a Polish bank.

The official said it was very important that the assistance was being directed to local governments as the country had to operate on all levels.

“Let’s hope that these ambulances will support Ukraine’s defence,” Jabłoński said, adding that “we are offering this assistance being guided by the principle of solidarity and of a good heart, being Ukraine’s friends, and being guided today by what is most important from the point of view of our security.”

The president of the International Solidarity Foundation, Rafał Dzięciołowski, said that his organisation had been offering support to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. “These ambulances are only a small part of our support whose total value is EUR 10 million,” he said.

The foundation cooperates with a state-owned Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) and its activities are financed by the EU from funds designed to support Ukraine.