Media of the Future: Reliable information, like public schools, should be free

“The most effective way to gradually eradicate fake news from the public debate is to make it easier for citizens to access information prepared by press agencies,” said Kiril Valchev, General Director of the Bulgarian Press Agency (BTA).

Valchev was one of the guests of the Media of the Future conference organized by the Polish Press Agency.

The Director of BTA also referred to the strategic agreement with PAP signed a week ago, saying: “As part of the agreement, each agency will publish one article of the partner editorial office every day. We will also be able to use each other’s information and photo services. In the era of the fake news pandemic, this type of cooperation takes on additional importance for the societies of both our countries.”

The fourth edition of the Media of the Future conference was attended by representatives of mass media, technology companies and publishers from Poland and abroad. Special guests of the event were the heads of leading European press agencies.