Media of the Future: In the information domain, the war began before February 24

“The fight against Russian disinformation is a priority for all news agencies of the free world today,” General Director of Thomas Foundation Caro Kriel said during the Media of the Future conference organized by the Polish Press Agency.

She added: “First the pandemic, and now the aggression in Ukraine have shown that fake news, even created by amateurs, can destabilize entire societies. Therefore, the number one goal for professional and reliable media must be to constantly improve the qualifications of their employees and provide them with modern tools that allow quick and effective verification of information.”

The fourth edition of the Media of the Future conference was attended by representatives of mass media, technology companies and publishers from Poland and abroad. Special guests of the event were the heads of European Press Agencies.