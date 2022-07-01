Intercity rail carrier handles record number of passengers

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Railway company PKP Intercity carried a record number of passengers in the first six months of this year, the company has reported.

From January to the end of June, PKP Intercity handled 25.4 million passengers, according to a statement released on Friday.

This is the best first half of the year in the company’s history, the railway operator said.

In the previous two years, the number of passengers was less than 12.5 million, and in the first half of 2019, 22.8 million people travelled with PKP Intercity.

In May 2022 alone 5.26 million travellers used the services of PKP Intercity, and this June it was 5.3 million passengers.

On June 19, the company saw a daily record in the number of passengers with 247,000 people climbing aboard its trains.

According to the carrier, its investment programme which increased the comfort of travel and special discount tickets for economy class trains have had a large impact on the growing interest in rail travel.