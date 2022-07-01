New sanctions on Russia needed: Polish FM

Currently, sanctions against Russia are insufficient, a new package is needed, Zbigniew Rau, the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Friday in Helsinki, Finland.

The Polish official and his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, attended a joint press conference after their meeting.

Mr Rau referred to the arrangements of the completed NATO summit in Madrid. “Poland welcomes the invitation for Finland to join NATO,” he said.

“I am convinced that your [Finland’s] accession will strengthen the Alliance and will significantly contribute to increasing security and political stability in the Baltic Sea region,” he said, adding that after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, all of Europe found itself in a new strategic situation. “Russia can no longer be seen as a partner,” he stressed.

As Mr Rau pointed out, “the Russian regime should be isolated from the international community and the economy,” stressing that “the current sanctions are insufficient and we must continue working on a new package of restrictive measures.”

He also thanked Finland for its solidarity with Ukraine and for the help it provides for the war-torn country.