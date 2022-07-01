TVP World now available on Estonia’s terrestrial television

From June 28, TVP World was added to the Estonian Free-to-Air Channels, allowing the country’s inhabitants to learn about the most important events both in the CEE region and the whole world.

“Polish Television continues its activities aimed at spreading the truth about world events, which is reflected in the launch of TVP World on terrestrial television in Estonia. Thanks to this, viewers in Estonia will be able to get to know the Polish and regional point of view on the most important events from the Three Seas area as well as other parts of the world, with care for compliance with reality and historical truth,” Mateusz Matyszkowicz, TVP Board Member, stressed.

“It is a great pleasure to see that in addition to France24, another international news and information channel is being added to free-to-air channels, enriching the choice of Estonian free-to-air TV viewers,” said Veiko Sepp, member of the management board of Levira, a digital services provider.

TVP World is the Polish public broadcaster TVP’s international information and news channel, reflecting current world issues from a Polish perspective.

The channel can be watched on terrestrial television throughout Estonia at position 10 on the channel list.