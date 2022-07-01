Russia seizes control of Sakhalin gas project, raises stakes with West

Russian strongman Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in an economic war with the West by signing a decree to seize full control of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in the country’s far east, a move that could force out Shell and Japanese investors.

The decree, signed on Thursday, creates a new firm to take over all rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co, in which Shell and two Japanese trading companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold just under 50 percent.

The five-page document, which follows Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, indicates the Kremlin will now decide whether the foreign partners can stay.

Putin signed a decree to seize the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant in which #SHEL owns a 27.5% shareholdings worth $4.1bn (£3.4bn). According to the #Kremlin, the rights to Sakhalin-2 were to be transferred to a #Russian company. https://t.co/m7fJKuMMhv pic.twitter.com/EonDaV6ga5

State-run Gazprom already has a 50 percent plus one share stake in Sakhalin-2, which accounts for about 4 percent of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG). The move may unsettle an already tight LNG market and raises the risks facing Western companies that are still in Russia.

“Russia’s decree effectively expropriates foreign stakes in the Sakhalin Energy Investment Company, marking a further escalation in on-going tensions,” Lucy Cullen, a principal analyst from consultancy Wood Mackenzie, assessed.

More complications to come

Many Western firms have already packed up, while others have said they would quit, but Vladimir Putin’s move adds complications to an already complex process for those looking for the exit. Moscow has been preparing a law, expected to pass soon, to allow the state to seize assets of Western firms which decide to go.

Shell, which has already written off the value of all its Russian assets, made clear months ago it intended to quit Sakhalin-2 and has been in talks with potential buyers. Sources have previously said the company believed there was a risk Russia would nationalise foreign-held assets.

The energy giant said on Friday it was assessing the implications of the Russian decree.

Sakhalin-2, in which Shell has a 27.5 percent minus one share stake, is one of the world’s largest LNG projects with output of 12 million tonnes. It supplies mainly Japan, South Korea, China, India and other Asian countries.

#Japan sees no immediate impact on #LNG imports after Russia's order on #Sakhalin Energy: METI

🔸Order requests to transfer all Sakhalin Energy rights to Russian entity

🔸Russia accounts for 9% of Japan's #LNG importshttps://t.co/eYHRpmzz0i#ONGT #Russia pic.twitter.com/MrW3O9bWr3

Japan’s Mitsui has a 12.5 percent stake in Sakhalin-2 and Mitsubishi holds 10 percent.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that Russia’s decision would not immediately stop LNG imports from the development, while Japan’s Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said the government did not consider the decree a requisition.

“The decree does not mean that Japan’s LNG imports will become immediately impossible, but it is necessary to take all possible measures in preparation for unforeseen circumstances,” Hagiuda told reporters.