Poland working on emergency notification system

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland will use Ukraine’s experience in developing a system for notifying the public of any threats, including military ones, a presidential minister has said.

Jacek Siewiera told television broadcaster Polsat News on Friday that Russia’s attack on Ukraine had made the Polish government reassess its policy of emergency procedures to better protect society, critical infrastructure and industry.

Siewiera said Poland needed to develop a system of “modern communication measures and mobile applications that detect risks related to threats, including natural disasters or shelling, as in the case of Ukraine.”

He also said “intensive work is underway to introduce such a system both in Poland and other countries in our part of Europe.”

Siewiera reported he had talked to the Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko, during the Nato summit in Madrid earlier in the week to learn what Kyiv had done to protect its inhabitants from Russian attacks.