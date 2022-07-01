Poland’s CPI hits 15.6 pct y/y in May – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 15.6 percent year on year and by 1.5 percent month on month in May 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Friday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that April’s CPI would reach 15.5 percent year on year and by 1.4 percent month on month.

This is the highest CPI reading in Poland since 1997.

In April, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 13.9 percent year on year and by 1.7 percent month on month.