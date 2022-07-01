Ukraine has ‘very clear European perspective’: EC head

Ukraine now has a “very clear European perspective” following the European Union’s decision to grant the country candidate status to join the bloc, Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission (EC), said in a speech to the Ukrainian parliament.

“Ukraine now has a very clear European perspective. And Ukraine is a candidate country to join the European Union – [it is] something that seemed almost unimaginable just five months ago,” Ms von der Leyen said in a speech by video-link to the assembly on Friday.

“So today is first and foremost a moment to celebrate this historic milestone, a victory of determination and resolve and a victory of the whole movement that started eight years ago on the Maidan,” she added.

At the same time, she emphasised that while the EU membership for the country is “within reach,” Ukraine must press forward with anti-corruption reforms.

“You have created an impressive anti-corruption machine,” she told the lawmakers. “But now these institutions need teeth, and the right people in senior posts.”

’We will make Europe stronger’

During his speech in the parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “we [Ukrainians] are no longer Europe’s neighbours, but members of a common European family and we share the same values.”

As he pointed out, “integration with the EU means a better future for the citizens of Ukraine,” stressing that “together we will make Europe stronger.”

“We managed to obtain the status of a candidate for EU membership in record time. I would like to thank the head of the European Commission for the leadership role in this process,” Mr Zelenskyy said, addressing Ursula von der Leyen.

The President and Ukrainian lawmakers also held a minute of silence to commemorate the victims of the Russian missile attack at Odesa region early on Friday that left at least 18 dead.