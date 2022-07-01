150 Peruvian homes destroyed by landslide

At least 150 houses were damaged by a landslide in the Peruvian district of Chavin de Huantar on Thursday afternoon, according to Peruvian authorities.

Witnesses saw houses built on the foot of the Cruz de Shallapa hill engulfed by a massive dust cloud as the landslide happened.

Decenas de casas quedaron cubiertas después de un deslizamiento de tierra en el cerro Cruz de Shallapa, en Perú.

Se presume que habría cerca de 150 viviendas sepultadas y las autoridades aún no confirman el número de víctimas.

The Regional Health Directorate (DIRESA) said that no deaths or serious injuries had been reported but some people had been affected by the dust. However, video footage recorded by witnesses showing the magnitude of the landslide and the panic it caused suggests that more data should be provided before making final assessments of the damage.

Aterrador #deslizamiento en el cerro Cruz de #Shallapa en Chavín de Huántar, #Áncash #Perú 🇵🇪

Reportes preliminares indican más de 100 viviendas sepultadas.

DIRESA also said they were looking for people who may have gone missing after the incident.

The district of Chavin de Huantar is best known for its archaeological site containing ruins and artefacts constructed as early as 1200 BC and occupied until around 400–500 BC by the Chavín, a major pre-Inca culture. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the site is located in the Ancash Region, 434 kilometres north of Lima.