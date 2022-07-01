Rock Rachon 30.06

In this episode of Rock Rachon, the show visits the Polish-Belarus border where a barrier has been erected to prevent the Belarusian regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka from using migrants as a weapon in its hybrid attack against Poland.

The weaponisation of Middle Eastern and Asian migrants by the Lukashenka regime is just one out of a whole plethora of its cynical and authoritarian praxes. To recall, Belarus held its presidential elections between August 4 and August 9 of 2020. The rigging of the ballot produced results, according to which the Alyaksandr Lukashenka was re-elected for a fifth term. This, in turn, triggered nationwide protests as early as August 9 with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets in the following days.

Acting accordingly to its undemocratic principles, the regime pacified the social dissent with an armour-clad hand, clamping down on protesters, locking up pro-democratic activists including members of the Polish diaspora, torturing detainees and political prisoners, as well as forcing confessions under duress.

Lukashenka’s main contender and the alleged actual winner of the elections Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya rejected the results but had to seek political asylum abroad.

The regime’s actions were met with EU sanctions. In a tit-for-tat reaction, the Belarusian regime not only allowed illegal Middle Eastern and Asian migrants to storm Lithuanian, Polish and Latvian borders but it also concocted a plan of conspiring with Middle Eastern and Southern Asian regional intermediaries, the so-called tourist agencies, in a bid to bring more migrants to Belarus so that they can be used as a hybrid warfare weapon against Poland, the Baltic States and the EU as a whole.

Poland passed a bill to construct the said concrete barrier to prevent illegal incursions of those migrants into the Polish territory. The bill was met with criticism on the part of some European Parliament MPs.

However, it needs to be recalled that the migrant wave was a deliberate tactic developed by Russian chief of staff Valery Gerasimov and only one weapon in the weaponry of the Russian and Belarusian regimes.

To discuss the topic in depth Rock Rachon was joined by journalist and political scientist Matthew Tyrmand, EU and Eurozone policy analyst and Editor-in-Chief of brusselsreport.eu Pieter Cleppe, as well as healthcare professional, activist and organiser of the “Walter Report” PhD Volodymyr Lekh.