‘All eyes on Poland’: Polish General on NATO summit

Finally, the role given to Poland by history and geography is underlined, Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, told TVP World, commenting on the NATO summit in Madrid that concluded on Thursday.

As our guest pointed out, now “everybody knows where Poland is” and all the NATO member states are clearly aware of the importance of the country as NATO’s eastern flank.

During the summit, the US president Joe Biden confirmed that the country will establish the 5th Army headquarters in Poland.

Gen. Andrzejczak emphasised that NATO is not only a military, but also a political alliance, expressing his satisfaction with the summit’s conclusions and decisions undertaken by the member states.

