Eastern Express 30.06

From early 2022, when military intervention by the Russian army saved the rule of Kazakh President Kasym Zhomart Tokayev to June 2022, when Tokayev refused to recognise the puppet “republics” of Donbas at an economic forum in St. Petersburg in the presence of Vladimir Putin, the relations between Russia and Kazakhstan have undergone a real transformation.

The countries now exchange mutual blows hitting each other’s export products – Kazakh oil, or Russian coal. What is behind Kazakhstan’s emancipation from Russian influence, which has been progressing consistently since the start of full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine?

Behind-the-scenes tensions between Kazakhstan and Russia over the war in Ukraine emerged immediately after the February 24 invasion – Moscow was irritated by its ally’s position, which is far from supporting the aggression. However, mutual pinching, whether between politicians or at the level of commentators, took an unexpectedly sharp turn. Arguably, the Russians thought that even if the country did not openly endorse the Kremlin’s policy, it would at least remain silent and thus reinforce Putin’s message.

However, this did not happen and instead, President Tokayev publicly defied the Russian strongman.

Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev came to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as one of the few serious international guests. Vladimir Putin used the St. Petersburg event to stake a far-reaching claim that the entire former Soviet Union is “historic Russia.” Against the backdrop of an invasion of one of its neighbours, the Russian president’s June 17 remarks could not help but raise concerns in other countries of the former Soviet Union – such as Kazakhstan, whose president was on the same stage as Putin.

What Tokayev said to Putin shocked many observers.

The Kazakh leader sharply criticised the making of territorial claims against his country by some Russian commentators. He also lashed out at Putin for saying that Kazakhstan is not changing its mind and will not recognise the Moscow-backed so-called people’s republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. This is because it has been calculated that if the right of peoples to self-determination were truly realised across the globe, more than 500 or 600 states would be created on Earth. So Tokayev decided to bolster his argument with a UN charter, having himself once been secretary-general of the UN office in Geneva.

For this reason, he declared that Kazakhstan would not recognise Taiwan, Kosovo, South Ossetia, or Abkhazia in the same way.

In retaliation, Russia restricted Kazakh oil exports. It did not have to wait long for a response. Kazakhstan reports that 1,700 railcars of Russian coal have also been stopped. Restrictions on oil supplies at the port of Novorossiysk are officially supposed to be due to mines found in the port’s waters during WWII, but few people believe this reasoning.

Thus, it is not difficult to see that tensions between Russia and Kazakhstan are growing, not only on a political platform.

This episode’s guest was Bruce Pannier from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.