US to provide a further USD 800 million in military aid to Ukraine

President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States will provide another USD 800 million in weapons and military aid to Ukraine, hailing the courage of Ukrainians since Russia invaded in February.

Speaking after a NATO summit that saw the alliance also agree to take in Finland and Sweden, Biden said the United States and its NATO allies were united in standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it will not end with Russia defeating Ukraine,” Biden told a news conference. “Ukraine has already dealt a severe blow to Russia.”

Biden, who appeared to be readying allies for a long conflict in Ukraine despite talk in March of a possible victory, added: “We are going to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.” He declined to give more details.

The pending formal announcement of more weapons would come on top of the more than USD 6.1 billion already announced by the United States since Russian forces rolled into Ukraine on February 24 and brought full-scale war back to Europe.

The plans for fresh aid, as NATO repositions itself again on a Cold War footing with a massive forces build-up, came as Ukrainians used Howitzers to retake Snake Island.

Biden had earlier pledged more American troops, warplanes, and warships for Europe as NATO agreed to strengthen its deterrents, putting more than 300,000 troops on high alert from the middle of next year.

“The US is doing exactly what I said we would do if Russia invaded, enhance our force posture in Europe,” Biden said. “The United States is rallying the world to stand with Ukraine.”

Russian reprisals?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said London would provide another GBP 1 billion (EUR 1.16 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, while his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said France would soon deliver six more CAESAR guns.

Britain’s contribution includes air defence systems and new electronic warfare equipment, taking support to more than GBP 2.3 billion (EUR 2.67 billion) since Moscow’s invasion, a financial sum the British government said was second only to US aid.

Putin did not appear ready to withdraw or negotiate the terms of a peace deal, Johnson said.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything to talk about. Because it’s not only that the Ukrainian people would find it very difficult to do a deal, Putin isn’t even offering a deal,” Johnson told a news conference.