Business Arena 29.06

In the Wednesday instalment of Business Arena, we discuss the Russian Kaliningrad enclave getting cut off from vital rail supplies and the Polish mobile payment system ‘Blik’ taking on the European market.

Russian enclave cut off

Kaliningrad Region, some 100 miles by 150 – promontory in the Baltic sea is no longer getting funding to help its communities integrate with neighbouring regions in Poland. The region, whose citizens are significantly less well off than their EU neighbours, houses several military bases facing Poland and Lithuania. It was cut off from vital rail supplies by Lithuania under European sanctions.

Blik takes on Europe

When a group of Polish banks got together to develop a common mobile payment system for their customers, few could have imagined the success of the system, which has high take-up in the Polish market. Now Blik is taking on the European market – and the chances of success are high.

Ukraine

In the bleakest moments of heavy fighting and bombing attacks on civilian targets like shopping centres, it is hard to consider that the War in Ukraine will be over at some point, and the job of rebuilding the country and providing funding for growth will be the main topic of discussion.

However, it is important to consider scenarios for what that might be like and what forces may come into play. To discuss the possible outcomes, we were joined by Sebastian Stodolak from the Warsaw Enterprise Institute.