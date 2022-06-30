Poland successfully concludes EU funding talks

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Polish government and the European Commission have concluded negotiations on Poland’s Partnership Agreement with the EU, which enables the release of EUR 76 billion in EU funds for the country, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said.

“We have reached the end of the negotiation process,” Morawiecki said at a press conference after a meeting with the EU cohesion and reforms commissioner, Elisa Ferreira, on Thursday. According to the prime minister, the negotiations ended in “a big success”.

“It’s over EUR 76 billion, or more than PLN 300 billion from the cohesion policy alone,” Morawiecki said, adding that Poland was the biggest beneficiary of the EU’s cohesion policy in the 27-member bloc.

“We have many projects to carry out. The stabilising EU funds are needed so much, especially now, at the onset of a global economic crisis,” he added.

The cohesion policy is aimed to iron out differences in the level of development between EU member states, and the Partnership Agreement is a key document that opens the door for Poland to receive the EU’s multi-annual funding for 2021-27. The Polish government adopted the draft of the agreement on November 30, 2021.