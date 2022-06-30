Pole abducted in April in Burkina Faso released

A Polish citizen who was abducted in Burkina Faso in late April has been released in recent days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed.

The AFP news agency reported on Wednesday evening that the man had been freed on June 24. Burkina Faso’s defence minister, Valerie Kabore, said the abduction victim had been handed over to a delegation sent by the Polish government.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news. “In recent days, a citizen of Poland who was abducted in Burkina Faso in late April 2022, has been freed,” the ministry wrote in a press release. “The Pole regained his freedom thanks to perfect cooperation of the MFA, the Polish embassy in Dakar and Polish security institutions with the government of Burkina Faso as well as cooperation of the family.”

The ministry said that from the outset the activities of Polish institutions had been coordinated by an inter-ministerial team for terrorist abductions of Polish citizens abroad headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk. Polish consular services also remained in constant contact with the victim’s family.

The ministry declined to give further details and appealed for respect of the privacy of the victim and his family. The MFA also asked people to avoid travelling to countries or regions that are unsafe, especially due to armed conflicts, the political situation, a high incidence of robberies and abductions, unrest and epidemics, among others.