Russia abandons Snake Island in victory for Ukraine

On Thursday Russian forces abandoned the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island in a major victory for Ukraine that could loosen a Russian grain export blockade threatening to worsen global hunger.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had decided to withdraw from the island as a “gesture of goodwill” that showed Moscow was not obstructing UN efforts to open a humanitarian corridor allowing grains to be shipped from Ukraine’s ports.

Ukraine said it had driven the Russian forces out after a massive artillery assault overnight.

As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed, “partners should not be wary of providing Ukraine with more heavy weapons so that we liberate more of our lands.”

As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed, "partners should not be wary of providing Ukraine with more heavy weapons so that we liberate more of our lands."

“KABOOM!” tweeted Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian President’s chief of staff. “No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job,” he added.

“The enemy hurriedly evacuated the remains of the garrison with two speed boats and probably left the island. Currently, Snake island is consumed by fire, explosions are bursting,” a statement made by Odesa City Council said on Telegram.

The bare rocky outcrop controls sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port, where Russia’s blockade has prevented grain exports from one of the world’s main suppliers, creating a global shortage, price inflation and risk of famine.

Russia captured the island on the war’s first day, when a Ukrainian guard there, ordered by Russian cruiser Moskva to surrender, radioed back “Russian warship: go f*** yourself.”

Last month Britain’s Defence Ministry said that if Russia was able to consolidate its grip on Snake Island with air defence and coastal defence cruise missiles, it could dominate the north-western Black Sea.

The aggressor’s forces had defended the island since February, despite Ukraine increasingly claiming to inflict severe damage, sinking supply vessels and destroying Russian fortifications.

The island falls within the range of HIMARS missiles fired from the Ukrainian mainland. The country’s forces began fielding the powerful new rocket system sent by the United States last week.

“Ukraine’s receipt of Harpoon anti-ship missiles and HIMARS put Russian forces on the island at increasing risk,” Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, wrote on Twitter.

“The most significant aspect is that this could open the door to Ukrainian grain exports from Odesa, which is critical for Ukraine’s economy and for the global food supply,” he added.

Ukraine’s armed forces chief said Ukrainian-made howitzers firing on the island had played a role in driving the Russians off it, but also thanked foreign countries for their support.