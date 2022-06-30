Austrian province of Carinthia struck by serious flooding and mudslides

Flooding and mudslides which hit the Austrian province of Carinthia are “one of the worst catastrophes we have ever seen in our state,” local premier Peter Kaiser said on Thursday as rescue helicopters took off and landed nearby.

The floods killed an 82-year-old pensioner on Wednesday as several villages in the mountainous region near the borders of Italy and Slovenia are still cut off from the outside world.

Heike Baumhaker filmed her devastated property after the nearby river left its banks and flooded her garden and surrounding roads and fields.

“The electricity was gone and we feared what would come next,” she told Reuters Television, adding “our property was submerged in water.”

A view from the air showed the vast damage on Thursday following the flooding and mudslides in Carinthia, with roads submerged in mud and covered with debris and fallen trees while nearby farmhouses suffered extensive damage.

Local officials said authorities were attempting to restore power as quickly as possible.

More severe weather is expected for later on Thursday, according to the weather forecast in the southern region of Austria.