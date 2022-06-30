Cooperation between Poland and South Korea on the STH project deepens

The Government Plenipotentiary for the Solidarity Transport Hub Poland (STH) Marcin Horała met with the South Korean Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong in Seoul to continue and deepen the existing bilateral cooperation between Poland and South Korea within the Solidarity Transport Hub Poland (STH) project and put it into a long-term perspective.

The ministers discussed the status of cooperation between Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) and STH. Both sides discussed the prospects for the participation of other experienced Korean companies in the next stages of the STH project, bearing in mind the current legal conditions.

Minister Horała thanked the South Korean Minister for his support in developing cooperation with Korean entities. Both Ministers committed to ensuring smooth cooperation between the two sides at all levels, which was reflected in the invitation for Minister Won to visit Poland.

The ministerial meeting was the first and focal point of Minister Horała’s 3-day work visit to South Korea.

On June 29, STH and IIAC hosted a conference in which both companies presented opportunities for the potential engagement of other Korean companies in the STH project. Both sides explored options for joint investment options as well as other ways to cooperate in the construction of the Solidarity Airport.

Solidarity Transport Hub Poland

“The STH Project is a large-scale multimodal transport hub project that includes the construction of a new hub airport to take over commercial traffic from the existing Warsaw Chopin Airport,” the STH official website states.

The project also foresees the construction of 2,000 km of railways, 400 km of expressways and motorways as well as a new airport city.

Once STH is developed, it will be the only hub airport in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) capable of handling about 40 million passengers in 2035, and 60 million passengers in 2055.