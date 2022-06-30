British FM urges West to not let war in Ukraine repeat in Taiwan

British foreign minister Liz Truss said that the West must learn from its mistakes in failing to deter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and apply those lessons to “protect peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”

Tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its own territory, have risen in recent years as China steps up military activities near Taiwan to pressure it to accept Chinese rule.

Despite Beijing’s protest, Ms Truss said that the West, and in particular countries in the Indo-Pacific region, had to make sure Taiwan was defended.

“We need to learn the lessons of Ukraine, which was that we could have ensured that Ukraine had the defensive capability earlier,” Ms Truss told LBC radio.

“And that would have done more to deter Putin from invading, so-called deterrence by denial, and that is a similar approach to the approach we need to take for other sovereign nations, including Taiwan.”

The foreign ministry in Beijing said that China had lodged an official complaint with Britain over Ms Truss’ remarks on Taiwan.

“The lack of common sense and the arrogance of her remarks are surprising,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing on Thursday. “We hope she will not make such irresponsible remarks in the future.”

At a NATO meeting in Spain the previous day, Ms Truss had told a panel session that China was “extending its influence through economic coercion and building a capable military”.

She warned, “There is a real risk that they draw the wrong idea, which results in a catastrophic miscalculation such as invading Taiwan”.

Asked to comment on Ms Truss’ Wednesday remarks about Taiwan, Mr Zhao reiterated China’s position that Taiwan is part of China, and that China’s internal affairs are no external forces’ rights to interfere.

On Thursday, Ms Truss avoided questions about arming Taiwan, saying only that the free world should ensure Taiwan has the defence capability it needs. She added that Britain should continue to build trade ties with China while avoiding becoming strategically dependent on it.