Poland’s unemployment rate at 2.7 pct in May – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in May 2022 from the previous month, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Thursday.

According to Eurostat, in May 2022, the unemployment rate in the eurozone countries, according to seasonally adjusted data, went down to 6.6 percent from 6.7 percent in April.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in May 2022 from 5.2 percent April 2022.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies.