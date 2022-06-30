Auschwitz museum accuses Russia of ‘gross’ propaganda over fake social media posts

The museum said that social media posts claiming to show anti-Russian stickers placed around the site of the former WWII German death camp were fake and a ‘manipulation.’

Twitter

The Auschwitz-Birkenau museum has accused Russia of targeting it with ‘primitive and gross’ propaganda.

The museum said that social media posts claiming to show anti-Russian stickers placed around the site of the former WWII German death camp were fake and a ‘manipulation.’

Shared online by official Russian sites, the stickers said: ‘Russia and Russians, the only gas you and your country deserve is Zykon B’.

Shared online by official Russian sites, the stickers said: ‘Russia and Russians, the only gas you and your country deserve is Zykon B’. The Germans used Zyklon B gas to carry out its mass murder of Jews and others held in the camp.Twitter

During WWII, the Germans used Zyklon B gas to carry out its mass murder of Jews and others held in the camp.

Some of the alleged stickers are shown stuck to a barbed wire fence.

Others appear alongside signs saying ‘Halt! Stoj!’

One of the stickers is seen next to a memorial stone inside one of the camp’s gas chambers.Twitter

Another is shown stuck to a barbed wire fence.Twitter

Yet another is seen next to a memorial stone inside one of the camp’s gas chambers.

Posting the photos on Twitter, the Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna wrote: ‘They say: ‘There is no Russophobia’, they claim ‘There is no threat for Russia’!

‘They lie to your eyes. Labels in Auschitz (sic) June 22: ‘Russia and Russians, we hate you. The only gas you and your country deserve is Zyclone B (sic).

In response the Auschwitz Museum said: ‘Everything indicates that the photographs are simply a manipulation & the incident should be treated in terms of primitive and gross propaganda.”Auschwitz Museum/Twitter

‘So, a Nazi only says truth when he says ‘I’ll kill you’

In response the Auschwitz Museum said: ‘Everything indicates that the photographs are simply a manipulation & the incident should be treated in terms of primitive and gross propaganda.

‘No such incident was reported at the Memorial. No such stickers have been found.

Established by occupying German forces in May 1940, Auschwitz grew into a mass extermination camp where over 1.1 million people, mainly Jews, died.CC BY 2.0

It added that security cameras had not captured anyone attaching the stickers to the locations in the photographs.

Established by occupying German forces in May 1940, Auschwitz grew into a mass extermination camp where over 1.1 million people, mainly Jews, died.

Located in the town of Oświęcim in Nazi-occupied Poland, the camp consisted of three main sites: Auschwitz I, the original concentration camp, Auschwitz II-Birkenau, a combined concentration and extermination camp and Auschwitz III–Monowitz, a labour camp, with a further 45 satellite sites.

Since 1947, it has operated as Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, which in 1979 was named a World Heritage Site by Unesco.