Poland completes new border fence with Belarus

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has opened a 187-kilometre-long fence on Poland’s border with Belarus. The fence was built in just over five months and is designed to stop illegal migration from Belarus.

Speaking in the border town of Kużnica on Thursday, Mr Morawiecki said that the fence was “necessary to safely protect the Polish border and focus on stretching to the place where the future of Europe and Poland is taking place.”

PM @MorawieckiM in #Kuźnica: The bloodiest war since WWII is taking place across our eastern border. Today, we see that this war has had its first chapter beforehand – Mr. Lukashenko's attack on the Polish border. pic.twitter.com/l38Y4A7sqJ

The prime minister was referring to an attempt by the Belarusian regime to destabilise Europe by bringing in thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa and encouraging them to cross into Poland and Lithuania, a move that was made in retaliation for sanctions the EU had imposed on Minsk for its brutal crackdown on democratic opposition.

“Internal and external security is our top priority, our raison d’être and we’ll pursue it against all odds,” the PM said. He added that “this fence is an expression of our effectiveness, responsibility, foresight and predictability.”

The migration crisis – a preparation for Russia’s invasion

Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński said that the migration crisis stoked by Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka in the second half of 2021, “was preparation for [Russia’s] war against Ukraine.”

PM @MorawieckiM in #Kuźnica: Immigrants were pushed by 🇧🇾 border guards into 🇵🇱 territory. Even then, our services, police officers and soldiers, rose to the occasion and defended our border. Several months later, events turned even more tragic when Mr. Putin attacked #Ukraine.

In turn, another official present at the ceremony said the electronic component of the new fence, including cameras, night vision and motion detection equipment, is supposed to be operational by September.