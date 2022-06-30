Poland accepts 4.43 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.43 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Thursday morning.

According to the SG, on Wednesday, Border Guard officers carried out around 23,500 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,600 people.

On Wednesday, 26,900 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.