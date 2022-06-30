Ruling coalition leads in opinion poll

If parliamentary elections were to be held in Poland this Sunday, the ruling United Right coalition could count of 34.4 percent of the vote, according to a new poll, with the main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition, on 24.5 percent.

The poll by Research Partner also revealed that the conservative Poland 2050 party, which evolved from a grassroots movement led by TV personality and Catholic writer Szymon Holownia, would garner 9.6-percent voter support, placing third.

The Left would also enter parliament on 7.8 percent of the vote, as would the far-right Confederation (Konfederacja) party with 6.2-percent backing.

The remaining parties would fall below the 5-percent threshold need to take seats in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

The declared turnout for an election stood at 63.3 percent of respondents.

Research Partner conducted the survey between June 24 and 27 on a national sample of 1,051 people.