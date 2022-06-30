Burkina Faso: Polish man kidnapped in April freed

A Polish man was freed in Burkina Faso on June 24 after two months in captivity. His kidnapping had not been reported earlier, AFP announced. Rafał Kamil Bednarski was handed over to a delegation sent by Polish authorities, Burkina Faso’s Communication Minister, Valérie Kaboré said.

The Polish national was freed by the Burkina Faso army and taken to the country’s capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday. AFP stressed that the conditions of the man’s release are unclear.

Rafał Kamil Bednarski was kidnapped on April 27 by an armed terrorist group on the Matiacoali-Kantchari road while on his way to Niger, in the east of the country, between the towns of Matiakoali and Kantchari.

Burkina Faso, a former French colony, is struggling with attacks by jihadist groups linked to the Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State, which infiltrated the country from a number of states of the sub-Saharan region.

Kidnappings of foreigners, claimed by various jihadist organisations, are common in the country, writes AFP.