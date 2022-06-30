Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines president

Ferdinand Marcos Jr has been sworn in as the Philippine president in a ceremony in Manila, succeeding the outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte. The inauguration marks a comeback for the Marcos political dynasty, which was ousted after a popular revolt in 1986.

Mr Marcos Jr won an election landslide last month. The daughter of the outgoing president, Sara Duterte is being sworn in as vice-president.

Mr Marcos Jr took his oath of office at midday local time at the National Museum. In his first speech as president, he thanked the crowd for delivering what he described as “the biggest electoral mandate in the history of Philippine democracy.”

During his inauguration speech, Mr Marcos Jr paid tribute to his late father – dictator Ferdinand Marcos – who ruled the Philippines for two decades with an iron fist, plunged the country into martial law and took control of the country’s courts, businesses and media. During his term the army and police arrested and tortured thousands of dissidents and political opponents were murdered.

Marcos Sr’s rule ended in 1986, when a mass uprising saw millions of people take to the streets and the Marcos family – including a 28-year-old Bongbong – fled the country for Hawaii. Marcos Jr returned to the Philippines in 1991, and has since sought to paint his father’s presidency as a “golden period” of growth and prosperity.

Mr Marcos Jr’s popularity was in no small part due to an aggressive social media drive, which proved especially appealing to voters not old enough to have experienced the years of dictatorship first-hand.

Meanwhile, accused his social media campaign to be rife with misinformation and whitewashed atrocities under his father’s rule, an allegation that Marcos Jr has denied.

Marcos Jr repeated calls for “national unity” – a refrain that featured prominently during his campaign trail, before urging the crowd not to look back “in anger or nostalgia.” The 64-year-old Marcos is inheriting a country still on the road to recovery from the long pandemic, and an economy plagued by skyrocketing inflation and rising debt.

Detractors call his sweeping promises to boost jobs and tackle rising prices nonsubstantive, with little solid plans for actual reform. While others are looking to Mr Marcos Jr to rehabilitate the country’s image characterised by a hard war on drugs and tight policies on the press in the wake of Mr Duterte’s term.

The inauguration comes just a few days after the Supreme Court in Manila ruled that convictions for tax evasion did not disqualify the new president from taking office.