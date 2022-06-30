Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as US Supreme Court Justice

The newly sworn in US Supreme Court Justice replaced Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who left office after serving for 28 years. Ms Jackson, 51, previously served as a clerk for Justice Breyer.

Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney joined all 50 Democrats in confirming Jackson to the court. Sen. Murkowski said she was voting with the Democrats as a “rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees.”

Ms Jackson was highly celebrated by her supporters for being the first black woman in the position, a criteria that US President Joe Biden vowed to uphold in his nomination for Supreme Court Justice.

After her confirmation, in a speech in the South Lawn in April, she noted that in her family “it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

While Ketanji Jackson’s confirmation achieved the purpose of minority women representation, the video of her confirmation hearing where she refuses to define “women” quickly became the most viral video of any SCOTUS confirmation hearing.

Republicans have been critical of Ms Jackson for being soft on crime, particularly due to her lenient sentencing in 100 percent of child pornography cases that she has presided over. Ms Jackson has presided over a total of eight child-porn cases and she cut the recommended sentence nearly in half in each case.

“Over and over, the records reveal, Jackson made excuses for the sex fiends’ criminal behavior and cut them slack in defiance of investigators and prosecutors — and sometimes even probation officers serving her court — who argued for tougher sentences because the cases were particularly egregious or the defendants weren’t remorseful,” the New York Post reported of the sentencings.

The Hill notes that Ms Jackson’s “nomination culminates a meteoric rise through the federal judiciary following less than two years on the D.C. Circuit Court after spending eight years as a federal district judge in D.C.”

“Progressives touted other items on her resume, including her tenure as the vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission during Barack Obama’s presidency and the two years she spent as a federal public defender in D.C.,” the report added.