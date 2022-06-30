Tokyo raises alert level due to rise in COVID-19 infections

On Thursday, the Tokyo metropolitan government will raise its alert level for new COVID-19 infections to the second-highest of four levels due to a sharp rise in cases, Fuji News Network reported. The Japanese capital recorded 3,803 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up 63 percent from the previous week.

So far, Japan had 9,283,083 COVID-19 cases and 31,246, while 9,106,459 have already recovered, according to the worldometer website. There are still 145,378 active COVID-19 cases in Japan.

COVID-19 update in Poland

The Polish Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 545 new confirmed COVID-19 infections, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country 6,014,404. Out of all the infections, almost 90,000 people contracted COVID-19 a second time.

The number of deaths caused by the virus reached four, increasing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 116,424.

COVID-19 global data

As of Thursday morning, as many as 551,819,640 coronavirus cases, 6,356,292 deaths and 527,282,102 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 89,236,449. India comes second with 43,452,164 cases and Brazil third with 32,283,345.