LIVE: 127th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia pressed on with its offensive in
eastern Ukraine after NATO branded Moscow the biggest “direct
threat” to Western security and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv’s
beleaguered armed forces.
07:41
Ukrainian air force destroyed 2 Russian ammunition depots in last 24 h – Air Force Command
🇺🇦Su-25 & Si-24m jets also bombed a Russian missile-artillery depot in 20 group air strikes throughout Ukraine
https://t.co/2utAnPDGOp
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 30, 2022
07:13 CEST
Hundreds of Ukrainian troops
have completed military training in Britain, including on the
Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) the British government is
supplying to help counter Russian artillery tactics.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69