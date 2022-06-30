LIVE: 127th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia pressed on with its offensive in

eastern Ukraine after NATO branded Moscow the biggest “direct

threat” to Western security and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv’s

beleaguered armed forces.

07:41



Ukrainian air force destroyed 2 Russian ammunition depots in last 24 h – Air Force Command

🇺🇦Su-25 & Si-24m jets also bombed a Russian missile-artillery depot in 20 group air strikes throughout Ukraine

https://t.co/2utAnPDGOp

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 30, 2022

07:13 CEST



Hundreds of Ukrainian troops

have completed military training in Britain, including on the

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) the British government is

supplying to help counter Russian artillery tactics.