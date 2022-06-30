For years NATO observed Russian malicious actions, but did nothing: expert

Joanna Siekiera PhD, a legal adviser to NATO and an international lawyer, spoke about the importance of the decisions announced at the NATO summit underway in Madrid.

The most important outcome of the summit is NATO’s new Strategic Concept, says Ms Siekiera. This is the first time in 12 years the document has been updated. For a long time, NATO has been observing malicious actions of Putin’s regime with little reaction. Although the document is only 11 pages, it is very important. It identifies Russia as a threat, and it also points to the threat posed to NATO by China.

Ms Siekiera explains what prompted this change, why did Turkey decide to lift its veto against Sweden and Finland joining NATO, how long will it take for the two Nordic countries to integrate into the alliance, and what are the other major changes the decision made at the summit will bring.