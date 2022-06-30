Der Spiegel International article analyses Germany’s “addiction” to Russain Gas

Der Spiegel published an article under its international category titled “Anatomy of Germany’s Reliance on Russian Natural Gas: Decades of Addition,” documenting in detail the measures taken by Germany despite obvious red flags in becoming energy dependent on Russia.

The article opened by introducing Matthias Warning, a German natural gas executive, and CEO of Nord Stream AG, who has now been largely sanctioned by the west, for his ties with Putin and the Kremlin. Brings to light that till a week before Putin invaded Ukraine, the German energy giant was still in Moscow, unconvinced that the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 and the German-Russian energy partnership would eventually result in a leverage for Putin to wield against the west.

It quickly went on to address the miscalculation made by the environment minister under Angela Merkel, grossly overestimating the pace of transition to renewable, green energy, resulting in the prolonging of utilising Russian gas as a buffer during the transition. The paragraph concluded by stating the huge mistake that is the German energy policy.

The Spiegel piece continues to describe the German energy policy as delusional, and highlights the slew of misjudgments that eventually exposed the failed policies of relying on Russia as a reliable partner.

With Germany becoming so dependent on Russian gas it essentially allowed the Kremlin to use its natural gas deliveries to Germany as a weapon, the cut on gas delivery from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline sent Germany’s energy security into high alert, prompting the return of the phased out, CO2 emission heavy coal-fired power plants.

The war in Ukraine has mercilessly shown how Europe’s largest industrialized country badly erred on energy policy and delivered itself into Putin’s arms. According to the piece, Germany has not only failed to materialize their transitions into green renewables, but they also cut themselves off from other energy sources, so much as to pointlessly shun American natural gas. The country has no plan for securing energy supply while promising to phase out all fossil fuels soon.

Germany’s transition to renewable energy falls way behind consumption levels, while arbitrarily turning away from select energy sources left it with no other choice but cheap Russian gas. A decision that Der Spiegel pointed out did not even change when Putin demonstrated his ambition in conquering countries along his borders, when he pushed into Crimea in 2014, and later in Donbas and Syria.

It was only the large-scale invasion of Ukraine that led to a radical rethink. And the fracture and the shock could not be deeper. Hopes for the shift to renewables have yielded to fears that Germany may face an energy shortage – that apartments will go unheated and factories might have to shut down. It is described as the comeuppance for a six-decade-long era that started with a political belief that autocracies could be opened up through trade and dialogue – so-called Wandel durch Handel. The result was that until recently, Germany imported fully 55 percent of its natural gas needs from Russia, a dependency that is now to be reduced as rapidly as possible – “to zero, forever,” as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised in Kyiv. And once again, the government is making a dangerous bet.

Der Spiegel assessed that Germany should have easily known better, in fact, during Helmut Schmidt’s tenure Germany’s Federal Security Council set a limit on natural gas consumption which held that more than 30 percent of the total could not come from a single country. However, that limit was violated by Germany in 1991 under Kohl’s leadership, when 33 percent of the country’s natural gas came from the Soviet Union, since then the country has fallen under a false sense of security. The media firm pointed out that there have been multiple instances of Moscow welding natural gas as a weapon even before current events, and Germany’s decision to overlook said precedence demonstrates a lack of foresight.

The article points the blame on Merkel and her longtime foreign policy adviser Christoph Heusgen, their lack of historical perspective and their choice to overlook Putin’s aggressive attitude towards his neighbors might stem from the fact that the German leaders stand to benefit from it.

Putin’s goal, and the Nord Stream pipelines it turns out, has always been Putin’s ploy for power, not economic growth. The Germans ignored the many warnings from the Americans not to become dependent on Russia. Most recently, this stubbornness was due in no small part to the insistence of US President Donald Trump that Germany must instead buy its gas in America. But Berlin even brushed aside the concerns of the EU. Brussels began opposing the second pipeline beneath the Baltic Sea after Russia halted supplies to Ukraine in the winter of 2009.

It was the beginning of an era that is today considered to be wasted years of climate policy. After Merkel became chancellor in 2005 under the “grand coalition” between her conservative Christian Democrats and the center-left Social democrats, her government set about breaking the market power of the multinationals, and the oil price peg thus began to crumble. But that campaign, supported by consumer protection groups and the EU, actually exacerbated the dependency in the end.

To conclude the in-depth analysis of the situation of Germany’s addiction to Russian natural gas. Der Spiegel pointed out the recklessness of Germany’s energy policy. The sell-out of German energy production, its botched transition to clean energies, and with no ends to a solution in mind, the country is already falling into the next illusion, another plan to phase out gas within an impossible time frame, a move that would only further exacerbate the existing problem.